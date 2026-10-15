Saros will patrol the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Sharks, per Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey.

Saros struggled between the pipes during Frozen Frenzy, where he allowed five goals on 25 shots attempts against the Golden Knights. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder has a 2-2-1 record a, 3.17 GAA and an .897 save percentage across five appearances. He's had an up and down season to this point, making him a wild card in fantasy for the time being. He'll have a decent chance to get back on track Thursday, however, as the Sharks have averaged just 2.67 goals per game to open the new season, making Saros a strong fantasy option.