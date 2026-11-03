Saros will defend the home net in Tuesday's clash against the Hurricanes, per Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean.

Saros will look to snap his three-game losing streak Tuesday after being handed his first regulation loss since Oct. 13 in Thursday's loss to the Capitals. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder has a 3-3-4 record, a 2.94 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. Despite not being able to find the win column since Oct. 17, Saros remains a fringe No. 2 goalie option in fantasy given his decent stat splits and command over the opportunities in net for Nashville. He'll face a tough test Tuesday, however, against the Hurricanes, making him a risky fantasy option.