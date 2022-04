Saros will guard the home goal during Saturday's clash with Chicago.

Saros wasn't great in his last start Thursday against the Oilers, surrendering four goals on 32 shots en route to a 4-0 loss. He'll try to shake off that sub-par performance and return to the win column in a favorable home matchup with a Blackhawks team that's averaging 2.61 goals per game on the road this year, 24th in the NHL.