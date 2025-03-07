Evangelista scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Evangelista ended his eight-game goal drought with the empty-netter. He picked up three assists in that span, including two in Tuesday's contest against the Bruins after a promotion to the top line at even strength. If he can stay in that spot, he's poised to finish big in 2024-25. That would be a welcome sight -- he's been limited to six goals and 19 points over 49 appearances after posting 39 points in 80 outings in 2023-24.