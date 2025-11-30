McCarron sustained an undisclosed injury Saturday versus the Jets and is considered day-to-day, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

McCarron appears to have come out a bit worse for wear after a first-period fight with Logan Stanley. Head coach Andrew Brunette didn't specify the nature of McCarron's injury, though given it happened in a fight, it is likely to be upper-body should the Predators provide an update. His status for Tuesday versus the Flames is undecided.