Predators' Michael McCarron: Dealing with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarron sustained an undisclosed injury Saturday versus the Jets and is considered day-to-day, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
McCarron appears to have come out a bit worse for wear after a first-period fight with Logan Stanley. Head coach Andrew Brunette didn't specify the nature of McCarron's injury, though given it happened in a fight, it is likely to be upper-body should the Predators provide an update. His status for Tuesday versus the Flames is undecided.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Draws helper Wednesday•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Pots goal in loss to Toronto•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Lights lamp in chaotic win•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Records assist•