Predators' Michael McCarron: Helps out on empty netter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarron notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
McCarron ended a nine-game slump with the helper. That span also includes one absence due to a lower-body injury. The fourth-line forward has six points, 39 shots on net, 92 hits, 31 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 33 appearances this season. McCarron offers plenty of grit and decent defensive skills, but he doesn't score enough to help in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Set to return•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Dealing with injury•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Draws helper Wednesday•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Pots goal in loss to Toronto•