McCarron notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

McCarron ended a nine-game slump with the helper. That span also includes one absence due to a lower-body injury. The fourth-line forward has six points, 39 shots on net, 92 hits, 31 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 33 appearances this season. McCarron offers plenty of grit and decent defensive skills, but he doesn't score enough to help in most fantasy formats.