Predators' Michael McCarron: Buries another goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarron scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.
McCarron has three goals over his last five games. That's a pretty good pace for a defensive forward, though it won't last. He's up to five goals, 12 points, 83 shots on net, 157 hits, 56 blocked shots, 69 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 56 appearances this season. McCarron needs two more points to match his 74-game total from last year.
