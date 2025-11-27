Blankenburg scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Blankenburg is heating up again with three points, including two on the power play, over his last two games. He's been a regular in the lineup since the end of October, and while he's on the third pairing at even strength, he regularly sees time on the second power-play unit. For the season, the 27-year-old blueliner is at three goals, nine points, 22 shots on net, 14 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 13 appearances. That level of offense is encouraging, though Blankenburg will need to continue to play well to avoid being scratched.