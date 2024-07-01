Blankenburg signed a two-year contract with the Predators on Monday. The agreement is a two-way deal in 2024-25 and becomes one-way in 2025-26.

Blankenburg had a goal in 12 contests with Columbus in 2023-24. He also provided three goals and 13 points in 24 regular-season outings with AHL Cleveland. Blankenburg will probably start the campaign in the minors, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get an opportunity with Nashville as an injury replacement during the season.