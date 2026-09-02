Hoglander (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for training camp, Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey reports Tuesday

General manager Chris MacFarland told reporters Tuesday that all players are expected to be healthy for camp. Hoglander will be trying to carve out a role in the middle six with Nashville after coming over from Vancouver in a trade in June. The 25-year-old winger has seen his stock fall in the last couple of years, and he was limited to five points in 38 games for the Canucks in 2025-26. While he should be poised for a bounce-back campaign, it's tough to expect much more than 20-25 points out of Hoglander given the trajectory of his production.