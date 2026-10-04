Hoglander scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Hoglander broke a 1-1 tie at 15:49 of the first period when Jack Ahcan's point shot deflected into the net off his skate at the top of the crease. The tally, which ultimately stood as the game-winner, was Hoglander's first goal -- and point -- since joining Nashville in an offseason trade from Vancouver. Hoglander has surpassed the 25-point mark just twice in his previous six seasons in the NHL, so he isn't expected to be a massive fantasy contributor in most formats despite his top-six role.