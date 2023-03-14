McDonagh (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Red Wings.
McDonagh will need to miss at least one game with the injury. Kevin Gravel was called up from AHL Milwaukee and will enter the lineup on the third pairing, while Jeremy Lauzon moves up to the second pairing alongside Tyson Barrie.
