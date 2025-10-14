Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Nets game-winner Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Reilly scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Both of O'Reilly's goals this year have been game-winners, leading the Predators to their 2-0-1 start. In addition to the tallies, the veteran center has four shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating across three contests. He is poised to remain on Nashville's top line.
