O'Reilly scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Both of O'Reilly's goals this year have been game-winners, leading the Predators to their 2-0-1 start. In addition to the tallies, the veteran center has four shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating across three contests. He is poised to remain on Nashville's top line.

