Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Expected to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Reilly (eye) is slated to play Saturday versus Buffalo, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
O'Reilly missed Thursday's 6-3 win over Boston because of the injury. He has 22 goals and 59 points in 61 appearances with the Predators in 2025-26. O'Reilly will return to his regular spot on the top line versus the Sabres. He should also see time on the power play and penalty kill.
