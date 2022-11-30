Jeannot registered his first point in 13 outings and delivered a team-high five hits during Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the visiting Ducks.

After starting his career with 48 points in 84 appearances, Jeannot entered Tuesday enduring a prolonged scoring slump, producing just four points in 32 outings. The 25-year-old left winger earned a secondary assist on linemate Colton Sissons' second-period goal to open the scoring Tuesday. The helper was Jeannot's first in 15 games. Jeannot also suffered through a prolonged pointless skid during the final 12 games last season.