Molendyk is Nashville's top prospect in the 2025 rankings made by Scott Wheeler of The Athletic.

Wheeler wouldn't be surprised if Molendyk develops into an effective top-four defenseman capable of performing in all situations. The 20-year-old Molendyk was also praised for his elite skating and competitive play on both sides of the puck. Taken with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Predators have to be looking forward to the day he's ready to join their team. In the meantime, Molendyk has accumulated six goals and 35 points in 36 WHL outings between Saskatoon and Medicine Hat in 2024-25.