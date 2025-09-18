Molendyk is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports Thursday.

Molendyk is regarded as one of the Predators' top prospects, but it at least appears as though he'll be limited to begin training camp this year. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but regardless of when he's deemed fully healthy, he's unlikely to make Nashville's Opening Night roster for the 2025-26 campaign.