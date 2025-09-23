Molendyk (lower body) will remain on the shelf versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Even before getting hurt, Molendyk's best hope was likely making the jump to the professional ranks with AHL Milwaukee, rather than truly being in the mix for a roster spot with the Predators. Selected by the organization with the 24th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old defenseman's long-term development probably won't benefit from another year in juniors, so look for him to suit up for the Admirals once given the all-clear eventually.