Molendyk won't be available to play in the 2024 World Junior Championship after suffering a wrist injury Friday, per TSN.

Molendyk was injured in Canada's pre-competition game against Switzerland on Friday. Tristan Luneau (viral infection) won't play either, so Jorian Donovan and Ty Nelson have been added to Canada's roster for the tournament. Molendyk has four goals and 28 points in 24 games for WHL Saskatoon this season. The Predators selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.