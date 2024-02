Novak produced an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Novak won a faceoff back to Filip Forsberg, who quickly buried the Predators' second goal at 3:26 of the third period. The helper gave Novak 10 points over the last 10 games, a span in which he's been held scoreless only once. The 26-year-old center is up to 31 points, 77 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 48 appearances. Novak's consistency of late makes him a strong depth option in fantasy.