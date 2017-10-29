Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Bumped from top-six role
Arvidsson skated a season-low 13:16 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders. He also failed to register a point for the fifth consecutive game, and didn't take a single shot on net. He spent most of the game skating in a fourth-line capacity with Pontus Aberg and Calle Jarnkrok.
Arvidsson enjoyed a breakout season last year after he was suddenly promoted to the top line alongside Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg, finishing with a career-high 61 points. Naturally, expectations were high coming into this season that he could repeat even a portion of that success, but so far it hasn't happened. Aside from a couple of two-point outings, his five points through the Preds' first 11 games has been disappointing, as he's been held off the scoresheet in eight of those contests. Now seemingly in a bottom-six role, his fantasy value has taken a significant nosedive. Stash him on your fantasy bench until he starts to show signs of turning things around.
