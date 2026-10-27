Arvidsson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

This was Arvidsson's fifth goal of the season, and he's been particularly effective with the man advantage, with four of his tallies coming on the power play. The 33-year-old veteran is putting up solid numbers early, notching 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his first 12 appearances. His scoring efficiency has been encouraging, but his reliance on power-play opportunities could create some volatility on a long-term basis.