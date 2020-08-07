Arvidsson (undisclosed) didn't emerge from for the third period of Friday's Game 4 versus Arizona, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.

Arvidsson appeared to be in discomfort after taking a puck to the ribs at the end of the second period and stayed in the locker room for the beginning of the third. He has yet to be officially ruled out of the remainder of the contest, but at this point it looks like the Predators may have to force a Game 5 in order for the dimunitive sniper to get another chance to play this season.