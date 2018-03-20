Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Picks up two assists Monday

Arvidsson notched two assists while adding five shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

It's his seventh multi-point performance in the last 15 games, and Arvidsson has now eight goals and 18 points over that stretch. Barring a season-ending slump, the 24-year-old is well on his way to a career year.

