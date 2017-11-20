Smith was upset about being assessed a five-minute major penalty and ejection for inteference on Ottawa's Mark Borowiecki in Sunday's 3-0 win, Newsday's Steve Zipay reports.

The harsh punishment was assessed to Smith in the third period as he and Borowiecki were racing to a loose puck in the corner. While Borowiecki was injured on the play, Smith's actions hardly looked like they warranted anything more than a minor penalty, so the rearguard's chances of getting suspended are slim to none. His teammates picked up the slack on the ensuing penalty kill, surrendering just one shot in those five minutes.