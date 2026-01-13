Quick made 25 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Kraken. He allowed three goals.

The Rangers gave Quick a two-goal cushion, only to see the Kraken roar back with four unanswered snipes. It was the third multi-goal comeback win of the season for the Kraken, with all three coming on the road. Quick is struggling through what might be the toughest stretches of his career. He hasn't won since Nov. 7, and he's 0-8-2 in his last nine starts (10 appearances).