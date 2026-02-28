Red Wings' Carter Bear: Earns three points for Everett
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bear scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Everett's 8-3 win over Kamloops on Friday.
Bear has eight goals and six assists during a six-game point streak. He is now at 32 goals and 66 points, as well as a plus-42 rating and 175 shots on net over 44 appearances. The Red Wings prospect signed his entry-level contract back in July, and while he'll likely spend 2026-27 with Everett again, he could compete for a roster spot in Detroit to begin the campaign.
