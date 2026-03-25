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Larkin scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Making his return from a seven-game absence due to a leg injury, Larkin found the back of the net early in the third period for the game's final goal. The 29-year-old star has 29 goals in 64 games on the season, leaving him one short of his fifth straight 30-goal campaign.

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