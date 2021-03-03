Bernier stopped 23 of 27 shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss to begin the third period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus seemed to have a book on Bernier, as three of the four goals were fired from almost the exact same spot in the faceoff circle to his left and beat him high. This was the first time since Jan. 24 he's allowed more than three goals in a start, and on the season Bernier is 6-4-0 with a 2.84 GAA and .913 save percentage.