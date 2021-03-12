Bernier stopped 40 of 44 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Bernier by no means had it easy in Thursday's game, but he benefited from the Red Wings' best goal total of the year. The 32-year-old improved to 7-5-0 with a 3.02 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 14 appearances. He's played better than Thomas Greiss -- Bernier is the stronger option in goal for the lowly Red Wings. They play the Hurricanes on Sunday and Tuesday in their next two games.