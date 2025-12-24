Raymond picked three apples Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Two came with the man advantage. Raymond simply continues to grow his game and fantasy value. He's on pace to top 90 points for the first time in his career, and he's in the NHL's top-10 for assists. Raymond has also impressively flipped the switch on his two-way game, and he's a remarkable plus-7 after recording negative scores in that category for the first four years of his career -- his previous best was minus-12. That's quite a swing.