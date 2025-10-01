Edvinsson (lower body) will suit up against the Leafs on Thursday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

According to head coach Todd McClellan, the 22-year-old Edvinsson will play in both of the Wings' final preseason games versus Toronto. With Edvinsson good to go, Detroit put defensemen William Lagesson and Ian Mitchell on waivers to reassign them to the minors.