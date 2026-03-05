Edvinsson scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Both points came in the first period as Detroit jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but it slipped away late. It was Edvinsson's first multi-point performance since Dec. 20, and while the 23-year-old blueliner isn't yet supplying consistent offense for the Wings, he's hardly been a disappointment. Over 52 games this season, Edvinsson's delivered eight goals, 20 points, 113 blocked shots, 68 hits, 67 PIM, 63 shots on net and a plus-8 rating.