Tuch picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

The 26-year-old extended his point streak to five games by setting up linemate Jeff Skinner for both his tallies on the night. Tuch has three goals and 10 points during that stretch, and on the season he's up to 10 goals and 21 points through 20 contests. The only thing standing between the former Golden Knight and a breakout campaign is his ability to stay healthy, after he missed significant time in two of the prior three seasons.