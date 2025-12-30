Malenstyn registered an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Malenstyn had failed to record a point over the first 12 games of December, posting 45 hits, 18 PIM and 12 blocked shots in that span. The 27-year-old forward has played almost exclusively on the fourth line this season, though the Sabres' nine-game winning streak has seen the team take strides on offense. Malenstyn is unlikely to ever be a big scorer -- he's at six points with 39 shots, 130 hits, 41 blocks and 20 PIM through 37 contests this season.