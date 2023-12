Levi was recalled from AHL Rochester on Tuesday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Levi is expected to serve as Eric Comrie's backup in Tuesday's contest against Detroit because Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (illness) is unavailable. Since being dropped to the minors Nov. 28, Levi has posted a 1-1-0 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .921 save percentage.