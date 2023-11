Levi is expected to start on the road against Washington on Wednesday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Levi has struggled this season with a 3.65 GAA and an .881 save percentage in seven contests. He had a particularly rough time in his last appearance against Boston on Nov. 14, stopping 13 of 18 shots in a 5-2 loss. Washington should be an easier adversary -- the Capitals rank 31st offensively with 2.47 goals per game this year.