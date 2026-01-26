Danforth (lower body) is trending toward a post-Olympic return to action, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports Monday.

Danforth has been out of the lineup since Oct. 15 versus the Senators, a stretch of 47 games on injured reserve due to his lower-body issue. Once given the all-clear, the 32-year-old winger will likely slot into a bottom-six role. At this point, with his extended layoff, Danforth will likely miss the 20-point threshold for the first time since 2022-23 when he was with Columbus.