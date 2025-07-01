Sabres' Justin Danforth: Secures two-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Danforth signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract with Buffalo on Tuesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Danforth still reached the 20-point threshold this past season despite playing in just 61 games due to injury. If the Ontario native can secure a top-six role with the Sabres, in addition to earning a spot with one of the power-play units, he could challenge his career-best 26 points set back in 2023-24 with the Jackets.
