Danforth should be ready for the start of training camp after undergoing a minor procedure in his knee, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports Wednesday.

There were apparently some doubts originally about whether Danforth would be ready for the start of camp, but it seems he is good to go. In his four regular-season games with the Sabres last year, the 33-year-old winger failed to get on the scoresheet. Still, Danforth has been a 20-point producer in the past and could offer low-end fantasy value in deeper formats if he can rediscover that form.