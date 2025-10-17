Sabres' Justin Danforth: Out more than a month
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Per Heather Engel of NHL.com, Danforth (lower body) will miss more than one month, according to head coach Lindy Ruff on Friday.
Danforth was injured Wednesday versus the Senators. He has yet to pick up a point in four games this season. Expect Danforth to return in a bottom-six role, when he comes back, likely in November or December.
