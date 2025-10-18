Danforth (lower body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Danforth left Wednesday's 8-4 win over Ottawa because of the injury, and he's expected to be on the shelf for at least a month. The 32-year-old has no point, minus-2 rating, two PIM, two shots, three hits and four blocks in four appearances this year. Mason Geertsen, who was a healthy scratch for two of Buffalo's opening four games, might play regularly on the fourth line while Danforth is unavailable.