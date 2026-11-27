Danforth (upper body) is expected to be activated from injured reserve and play in Friday's home clash against the Penguins, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Danforth has been out since Oct. 17 with an upper-body injury, but he's expected to return to the lineup Friday in the absence of both Zach Benson (upper body) and Noah Ostlund (undisclosed). Prior to going down, the 33-year-old Danforth compiled a plus-1 rating, three hits and two blocked shots over six appearances. He'll likely slot into a spot on the third or fourth line for Friday's clash.