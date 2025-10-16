Danforth (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Senators.

It's not clear what caused Danforth's injury. The 32-year-old forward was up on the second line for this contest but managed just 6:14 of ice time. If Danforth can't play Saturday versus the Panthers, Josh Dunne or Mason Geertsen could enter the lineup, while Jiri Kulich or Josh Doan would be most likely to gain ice time.