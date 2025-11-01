Johnson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in AHL Rochester's 2-1 win over Laval on Friday.

Johnson started the season in the NHL but failed to earn a point over three games. He's gone on to post five points across six outings since returning to Rochester. The 24-year-old defenseman doesn't have a clear path back to the Sabres, but he should be near the top of the list of call-ups if the team suffers injuries on the blue line.