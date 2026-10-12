Johnson was traded to the Penguins from the Sabres on Monday in exchange for Caleb Jones and Daniel Laatsch.

After making 41 regular-season appearances for the Sabres during the 2023-24 campaign, Johnson has been limited to three regular-season games at the NHL level in each of the past two seasons. Across his 47 regular-season outings with Buffalo, he's recorded no goals, seven assists, 46 blocked shots, 18 PIM and 11 hits while averaging 13:47 of ice time. He began the 2026-27 season in the minors and should head to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton following Monday's trade.