Johnson was placed on waivers by the Sabres on Friday for the purpose of assignment to AHL Rochester.

Despite making the Sabres' Opening Night roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Johnson appeared in just three games at the NHL level before spending most of the year in the AHL. Assuming he clears waivers, the 25-year-old will head back to Rochester for the start of the regular season after he logged five goals, 14 assists and 40 PIM across 56 regular-season appearances at the AHL level last year.