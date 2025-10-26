Batherson recorded two goals, including one on the power play, and one assist in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Capitals.

Batherson recorded his first two goals of the season in this explosive Senators performance, but the winger had been putting up solid numbers even before finding the back of the net twice here. Batherson has two goals, four assists and nine shots across his last five contests. This was his second multi-point performance over that five-game stretch.