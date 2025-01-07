Bernard-Docker sustained a high-ankle sprain that is expected to keep him out long term, per TSN 1200 Ottawa on Tuesday.

Bernard-Docker had to be helped off the ice when he was hurt during Monday's practice, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see it was a significant injury. Considering the 24-year-old blueliner has just four points in 25 games this season and has never even reached the 15-point threshold, his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. Nikolas Matinpalo figures to replace Bernard-Docker in the lineup -- at least until Travis Hamonic (lower body) is ready to return.