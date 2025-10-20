Red Wings' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Collects first helper
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard-Docker recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.
Bernard-Docker earned his first helper in five outings this season. The 25-year-old appears to have momentum to keep a third-pairing spot over Travis Hamonic early in the season. Bernard-Docker had eight points in 40 regular-season appearances between Ottawa and Buffalo last year, and he offers minimal upside in fantasy since he doesn't add much in the way of non-scoring production.
